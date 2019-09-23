Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 211.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,561 shares of company stock worth $14,152,448. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,742. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

