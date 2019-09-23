Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 108,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dividend And Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dividend And Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dividend And Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend And Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend And Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.