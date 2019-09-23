Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,745,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829,534 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 15.33% of Symantec worth $2,061,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 28,835.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Symantec by 96.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Symantec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Symantec by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Symantec by 9.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

SYMC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

