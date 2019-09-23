Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 625,189 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625,189 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $4,691,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $13.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,018.31. 123,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,946.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,842.91. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,073.17.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.