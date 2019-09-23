Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.71 Billion Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,800,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.01% of American International Group worth $3,710,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,483. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.