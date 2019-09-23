Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 453,728 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,728 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.51% of Waste Connections worth $2,899,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $91.06. 452,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,746.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,638 shares of company stock worth $7,128,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.66.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

