Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) to Issue $0.37 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
Premier Investments stock traded up A$1.05 ($0.74) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$19.17 ($13.60). 992,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. Premier Investments has a 12 month low of A$13.61 ($9.65) and a 12 month high of A$19.30 ($13.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44.
About Premier Investments
