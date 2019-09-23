Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) to Issue $0.37 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Premier Investments stock traded up A$1.05 ($0.74) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$19.17 ($13.60). 992,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. Premier Investments has a 12 month low of A$13.61 ($9.65) and a 12 month high of A$19.30 ($13.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44.

Get Premier Investments alerts:

About Premier Investments

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.