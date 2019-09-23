PowerShares Gld Drg Haltr USX China (BMV:PGJ) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

PowerShares Gld Drg Haltr USX China (BMV:PGJ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0188 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20. PowerShares Gld Drg Haltr USX China has a 1 year low of $638.00 and a 1 year high of $960.00.

