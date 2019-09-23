POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO Announces — Dividend of $0.37 (BMV:PRFZ)

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $136.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16.

