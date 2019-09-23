PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) Announces — Dividend of $0.68

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6806 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

