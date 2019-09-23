PolySwarm Market Capitalization Reaches $2.55 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $12,210.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00200576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.01181166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.