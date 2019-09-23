Polo Resources (LON:POL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.35

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $2.95. Polo Resources shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 36,735 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Polo Resources Company Profile (LON:POL)

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities  both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

