Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,612,000 after purchasing an additional 436,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zayo Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 4,500 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $274,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,054,248 shares of company stock worth $35,593,455. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZAYO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

