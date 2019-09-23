Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $13.27 Million Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

HYACU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,214. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.