Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5.03 Million in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $18,674,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,533,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $12,575,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,545,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEACU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Monday. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,558. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

