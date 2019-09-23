Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $15.67 Million in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 571,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Harsco by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,803.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $528,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Harsco stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 35,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

