Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AMETEK worth $26,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,983,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 67.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,380. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

