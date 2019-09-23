Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 294,681 i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.08% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $9,841,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. ValuEngine upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,466. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $566.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

