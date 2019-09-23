Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,643 Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,680,000 after buying an additional 1,632,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,970,000 after buying an additional 613,278 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,175,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,101,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 297,691 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $66,940,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $125,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,860 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,700. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

