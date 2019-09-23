Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,868 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NYSE GO traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,755. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

