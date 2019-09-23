Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 736 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.57. The company had a trading volume of 809,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.42 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.