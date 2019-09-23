Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirova raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,362. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.