Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $374,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.