Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,112 Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after buying an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 204.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 524,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 110.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after buying an additional 549,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.57. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $27,188,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $12,983,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,348,175 shares of company stock valued at $124,295,339. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

