Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 256.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 298.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

