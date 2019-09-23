Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,759. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

