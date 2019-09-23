Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.63 Million Investment in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,205 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Nextera Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $12,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after buying an additional 130,979 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

