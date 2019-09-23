Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.63 Million Investment in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,205 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Nextera Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $12,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after buying an additional 130,979 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NEP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
Nextera Energy Partners Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).
Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.