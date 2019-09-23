Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.46 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,462,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

JLL traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.12. 8,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

