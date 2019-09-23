Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth about $3,726,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,028,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 417,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 730.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 357,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 169.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,647. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vivint Solar stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 22,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $934.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.37. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

