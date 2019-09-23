Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.74 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,594,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 381.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 308,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 967,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,491. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

