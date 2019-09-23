Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 161,601 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of PVH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 54.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

PVH stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $87.41. 64,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

