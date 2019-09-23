PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading 1.2% Higher

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PLAYTECH PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PLAYTECH PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

