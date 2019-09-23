Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,853 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2,168.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

GME traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 424,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734,738. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

