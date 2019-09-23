Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 29,044 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 753.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 68.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 3,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.89. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

