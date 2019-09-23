Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 66.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 50.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,609,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,055 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 568,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 373,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

