Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,571 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Sempra Energy worth $248,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $142.26. 34,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,655. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

