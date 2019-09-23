Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 368,789 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 368,789 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Paypal worth $412,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.03. 897,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

