Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.19. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 18,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, GMP Securities cut their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.