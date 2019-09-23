Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $40,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $442,830.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,224 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

