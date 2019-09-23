Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 252,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 313,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

