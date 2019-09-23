Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 189.90 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.82. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.17.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that William Hill will post 1639.0000006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

