Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. 26,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,852. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

