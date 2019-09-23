Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 29.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 407,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $123.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,356. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

