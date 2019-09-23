Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,323 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.53. 148,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,274. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $373.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

