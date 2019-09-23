Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,635 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,836. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

