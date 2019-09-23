Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after acquiring an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $37.69. 15,882,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,196,520. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

