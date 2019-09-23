Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 37,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752,301. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

