Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 277,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 160.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

