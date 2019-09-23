Parker Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,356 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,338. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

