Parker Investment Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 43,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,238.88. 52,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,170.68. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

